Quick Warm-Up Coming

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler today with temperatures across the area 20 to 25 degrees below where we were yesterday. We will see the temperatures swing back 20 to 25 degrees the other way for Thursday with highs back in the 80s. This afternoon and evening we will have mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and a chance for a few showers. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: we will have partly cloudy skies and a better chance for an afternoon and evening showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will be 85° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

FRIDAY: expect partly cloudy skies in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. highs for Friday will be 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

WEEKEND: This weekend is still looking pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance for an afternoon shower each afternoon. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s for El Paso County areas and mid 90s expected for Pueblo County and into the eastern plains.