Cooler Temperatures Coming

Forecast 17 June, 2024

Today: RED FLAG WARNING is in affect until 9:00pm tonight for the entire area. Expect breezy to windy conditions, hot temperatures and low relative humidity. It has been another hot day today, although it is a tad cooler than Sunday. There is a cool-down coming tomorrow in the form of a cold front. the high for Colorado Springs Tuesday will be 82 degrees and Pueblo will be right around 90 degrees. These high temperatures are still a few degrees warmer than the highs we typically see this time of year. We will have another nice day Tuesday with mostly sunny skies for all areas. We do need to see more dry days for the Arkansas River Valley due to the ongoing FLOOD WARNING that is in effect until further notice.

Tuesday: Tuesday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. The high temperature for Colorado Springs and the rest of El Paso County will be 82° and Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains will be in the upper 70s near 80°. Tuesday night into Wednesday there is a slight chance for a shower and maybe an isolated thunderstorm.

Wednesday: Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning across the area with an increase in clouds and a chance for an afternoon shower and a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to be much cooler and actually below normal with Colorado Springs and El Paso County at 72° and Pueblo, Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains at 79°,both of which are a good 8 to 10 degrees below normal.

Thursday: We will have partly cloudy skies and a better chance for an afternoon and evening showers and possibly a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will be 82° for Colorado Springs and near 90°s for Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.