More Record-Breaking Heat Possible This Weekend

THIS EVENING/OVERNIGHT: This evening expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorms. Overnight tonight will be partly cloudy with relatively warm lows near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: On Friday we are expecting cooler temperatures, relatively speaking, but we will still see afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County areas, which is still 6 to 8 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have afternoon and evening rain, which could be moderate to heavy at times. There is also a chance for thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. Hail greater than 1", winds greater than 58mph, and lightning are concerns. We already have minor flooding along the Arkansas River Valley and any rain we see will make that situation worse.

SATURDAY, & SUNDAY: This weekend will be better than last weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday with a light, scattered shower possible during the afternoon. Sunday looks even better with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Highs Saturday near 90 degrees for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo. Sunday's highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s for El Paso County and 100 to 105 degrees across Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

NEXT WEEK: During the workweek next week, the very warm temperature trend will continue, at least for the first two days with highs near 90 degrees for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and near 100 degrees for Pueblo and the eastern plains. Mid-week we will see a pretty good cool-down with highs across El Paso County in the mid-to-upper 70s and the mid-80s across Pueblo County and the eastern plains. Those expected high temperatures are actually below normal for this time of year. It does not look as if we will see any significant rain next week until the second half of the week.

POTENTIAL THREATS: The hot temperatures will create potentially dangerous heat for today and then again Sunday. The National Weather Service has a HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7:00pm this evening and they may issue another one Sunday as temperatures are expected to be very similar to what we had Thursday afternoon. There is also the ongoing threat for minor flooding along the Arkansas River anywhere from Cañon City to points south of Lake Pueblo. The FLOOD WARNING issued by the National Weather Service for the Arkansas River Valley is in effect until further notice.