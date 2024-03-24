Dangerous winds, rain & snow

SUNDAY: Temperatures dip down to the high 50s in Colorado Springs as energy spills over the I-25 corridor, bringing high winds all day and night, rain showers in the afternoon and accumulative snow overnight. A trace to 3" of snow is anticipated around and south of Colorado Springs, with an estimated 4-8" for Teller County and the Palmer Divide.

MONDAY: Temperatures plummet to the 30s and 40s along and east of I-25 with snow continuing through the morning hours causing dangerous road conditions, then isolated rain and snow are showers possible through the evening.

EXTENDED: We dry out and temperatures make a slow rebound back to the 60s in Colorado Springs by Thursday.