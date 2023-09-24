Warm and dry again Sunday

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures start cool in the high 40s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo as clouds clear out in the morning hours. We warm up to the mid to high 70s with sunny skies as high pressure starts to build across the region.

EXTENDED: A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate bringing us clear skies and temperatures back up in the 80s for the majority of the workweek. A potential pattern change back to cooler weather comes next weekend.