Much Colder Next Week

Rest of Today: Calm and clear with highs in the 50's and 60's before overnight lows fall into the 30's to low 40's

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 30's to near 40°

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer in the 70's for Colorado Springs and near 80° from Pueblo the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm through the weekend with mild temps in the 60's and 70's under partly sunny skies.

HALLOWEEN: Strong signals for SUPER chilly temps showing up next Wednesday and Thursday. We are still over 7 days out but might need to consider a decent base layer under those costumes!