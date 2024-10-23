Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Much Colder Next Week

By
New
Published 2:28 PM

Rest of Today: Calm and clear with highs in the 50's and 60's before overnight lows fall into the 30's to low 40's

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 30's to near 40°

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer in the 70's for Colorado Springs and near 80° from Pueblo the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm through the weekend with mild temps in the 60's and 70's under partly sunny skies.

HALLOWEEN: Strong signals for SUPER chilly temps showing up next Wednesday and Thursday. We are still over 7 days out but might need to consider a decent base layer under those costumes!

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content