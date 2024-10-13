Warm, quiet start to the week

This week: A quiet week continues for Southern Colorado with high temperatures remaining 5-10° above average for mid-October standards. Outside of a weak cold front on Tuesday, which will drop overnight lows into the upper 30s, the forecast will remain mild and dry. Rain chances remain scarce with an outside shot of a spotty shower on Monday.

Friday and this weekend: There's a lot of uncertainty ahead of a potent fall storm which will begin to take shape on Friday. The exact track of the storm will determine the possible impacts for Southern Colorado. What we do know is that a cold front will dive south sometime on Friday, ushering in a much cooler start to the weekend. Rain, snow, and thunderstorms are all possible but it's too early to pinpoint when and where across Southern Colorado.