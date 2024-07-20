Another round of afternoon showers and storms

TODAY: Our weekend kicks off on the quiet side with plenty of sunshine to start the morning across Southern Colorado, however, showers and thunderstorms will develop once again during the afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected today but a few storms could turn low-end severe. Most will just feature heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail. High temperatures will run 5-7° below normal for this time of the year

TONIGHT: Unlike most nights where we dry out, we're expecting a second push of thunderstorms to develop late evening into early Sunday morning moving from northwest to southeast along the I-25 corridor as a cold front moves through the region.

SUNDAY: This front will keep us well below normal to round out the weekend with high temperatures only reaching the 60s and 70s for most of us. Shower and thunderstorm chances are likely as well.

NEXT WEEK: We gradually warm up but high temperatures during the afternoon will remain below average for this time of the year through Tuesday. Daily storm chances will continue down low through mid-week. The heat, paired with fewer storm chances returns late next week.