SATURDAY: Temperatures cool a few degrees to highs in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs and around 80 in Pueblo. We'll have cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the San Juans and Sangres, but stay dry across most of the state.

SUNDAY: We begin a bout of dry weather. Clouds clear out as we move into the afternoon hours with temperatures similar to Saturday.

EXTENDED: We stay dry as we start the workweek and warm back up to the 80s in most areas.