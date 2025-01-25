Snow showers come to an end early Sunday

We will continue to have snow chances until late tonight. The High Country will continue to have snow chances into the early hours of Sunday, the rest of Southern Colorado will be dry by this time. Lows will be in the single digits to low teens for Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country can see lows below zero.

The start of your Sunday Funday will be a cloudy one however by the late morning to afternoon we will have sunshine across Southern Colorado. Highs tomorrow will be in the late 20s to 30s for Southern Colorado.

For the start of the work week temperatures will rise into the 40s to low 50s for Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny. We will also continue with sunny skies and 40s to low 50s for Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the work week snow chances return to Southern Colorado. Our highs will remain in the 40s.

We will continue to have snow chances for the remaining half of the work week with highs in the remaining in the 40s as well.

We will continue to monitor the mid-week system so continue to check back into KRDO13 as we are still too far out from our next system and things can change as the system gets closer.