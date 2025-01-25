Cold & somewhat snowy Saturday

TODAY: Temperatures start out in the single digits and teens after a cold front swept through last night. Snow showers will likely develop through the morning hours bringing a dusting to a couple inches, giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 20s (that's... around 20 degrees below average).

TOMORROW: Afternoon highs increase slightly to the low 30s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with dry conditions expected across the state.

EXTENDED: Temperatures rebound to the 40s Monday with precipitation chances returning late in the week. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!