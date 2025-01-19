Extreme cold continues Today-Tuesday AM

TODAY: It's another day of dangerously cold conditions with afternoon highs in the teens for Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and windchill making it feel like we're in the negatives and single digits all day. We're mostly dry throughout the day with light snow possible at night.

TOMORROW: Monday is the coldest day of the Arctic Blast with single digit afternoon highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and overnight lows in the negative teens for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We start to see some relief come Tuesday afternoon with temperatures warming up slightly above freezing in most lower lying areas. Mid 40s are in the forecast come Friday!