Tracking high winds & snow this weekend

TONIGHT: Expect breezy winds along and east of I-25 with mild evening temperatures in the high 30s in Colorado Springs at 9:00 p.m. Temperatures eventually sink to the 20s overnight. Overnight lows stoop to the teens in many higher elevation areas where we continue to see high winds in the 30-40 MPH range.

TOMORROW: Strong southerly winds with gusts 40-50 MPH will be apparent for the first half of the day allowing early afternoon highs in the 50s for lower lying areas. THEN a cold front pushing through bringing more clouds and the chance for a stray shower. Strong winds persist but shift from the north. Temperatures plummet to the 30s for the second half of the day along and east of I-25. Meanwhile on and off snow showers can be expected all day and night across the mountains.

EXTENDED: The Arctic blast continues with afternoon highs well below average in the 30s and even 20s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. We're tracking a system that appears to be heading toward the Four Corners Region that could bring a substantial amount of snowfall to lower lying areas of Colorado Monday into Tuesday, however models are still showing some inconsistency when it comes to the path of that storm and estimated snow totals. Check back for a more fine-tuned forecast in the next couple days!