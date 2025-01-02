Skip to Content
Warmer tomorrow before long-term cooldown

cooler temps ahead
Published 3:46 PM

TONIGHT: We stay partly cloudy as temperatures dip below freezing in Colorado Springs by 10:00 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s along and east of I-25. Our mountain towns will stoop to the single digits and teens in the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 56° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 51° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo, then an increase in clouds in the evening/overnight. There is a chance for a passing snow shower overnight into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for an early snow shower. Cooler highs near 41° for Colorado Springs and 46° for the Steel City.

Julia Donovan

