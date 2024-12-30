Windy today, colder tomorrow

TONIGHT: High winds and Red Flag Warnings continue through the early evening with isolated gusts up to 60 MPH across the plains and a few stray snow showers wrapping up across our Central Mountains. We'll continue to see 30-50 MPH gusts in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Winds die back down to just breezy conditions later at night.

NYE: A passing cold front brings frigid afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s for our lower lying areas along and east of I-25. It'll be in the low 20s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo at midnight - bundle up! We stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and just the chance for a few snowflakes to fall across the mountains and Palmer Divide.

EXTENDED: The colder temperatures stick with us for New Years Day with highs in the low to mid 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Above average temperatures return by the end of the work week.