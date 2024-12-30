High Wind and Red Flag Warnings for Today

WEATHER ALERT DAY for Monday for high winds capable of damage and a FIRE WEATHER WARNING (RED FLAG WARNING).

MONDAY: HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in place across the area for today. Winds 25mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 60mph possible. Low relative humidity as well. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 48° for Colorado Springs and 59° for Pueblo.

NEW YEARS EVE: Partly cloudy skies and a cooler high of 35° for Colorado Springs and 39° for Pueblo.

NEW YEARS DAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 39° for Colorado Springs and 41° for Pueblo.