Calm & quiet weekend ahead

SATURDAY: For the start of your weekend, highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s along I-25 and across the eastern plains. The high country will see wind gusts 25-45 MPH due to some passing low pressure; it'll just be a little breezy in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We'll remain dry with some clouds moving in this afternoon.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be similar with temps in the 40s and 50s for lower lying areas. Winds will calm across the mountains.

EXTENDED: Afternoon highs continue to increase throughout the week, with upper 50s to low 60s across Southern Colorado by Wednesday. A cold front over the plains is possible Thursday dropping temperatures slightly, however we still remain above seasonal and mostly dry.