Tracking multiple waves of rain & snow ahead of Thanksgiving

TODAY: Temperatures will drop a few degrees to the low 60s in Colorado Springs and mid-60s in Pueblo. You can expect stronger westerly winds up to 30 MPH along I-25, 40 MPH across our central mountains where we'll see several inches of snowfall with our first wave of moisture, and 60 MPH across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

TOMORROW: Snow will continue to fall in the high country for the morning, but we stay dry in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and other lower lying areas Monday as highs fall into the 40s.

EXTENDED: We'll see much more snowfall in the high country Tuesday with the chance for a little moisture to spill over the I-25 corridor in the form of rain. Action ramps up across the interstate overnight into Wednesday. We'll see much more widespread impacts Wednesday with snow stretching out to the eastern plains in the morning, and switching to a rain/snow mix across lower lying areas with daytime heating and afternoon highs in the high 30s. Most of the action should fizzle out by the afternoon on Thanksgiving.

**These are preliminary estimates we will update as models become more consistent!**

Accumulations in lower lying areas will depend on when ground temperatures freeze over in the early morning Wednesday, but models show we likely won't see more than two inches of slushy snow in Colorado Springs.