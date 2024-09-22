Cold Sunday as storm wraps up

The rain and the snow will stick around for the start of Sunday as we head into the afternoon a lot of us will dry out, however, we can still experience an isolated shower as we head into the afternoon and evening time. If you are in Denver or headed up to Denver they will experience showers and possible snow into the afternoon to evening time. Highs will be much cooler with temps in the 50s to 60s.

Monday we will see temperatures increase back into the 70s. We do have a chance for showers Monday night that will continue into Tuesday. Temperatures will also decrease back down into the 60s and 70s across the region.

By the middle of the work week, the 70s will be back and we will continue a steady increase in temperatures for the second half of the work week.