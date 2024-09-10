Mostly dry & warm weather continues

TONIGHT: A slight chance for a few evening showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm across the I-25 corridor, but most of the moisture stays across the mountains. It's a mild evening as temperatures cool to the 60s in Colorado Springs by around 8:00 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the 50s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance for an increase in clouds, a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be around 83° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Thursday looks good with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. You can expect a high of 85° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo. The weekend is still looking nice! Friday through Sunday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo County.