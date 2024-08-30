Skip to Content
Weather

Quiet & slightly cooler Friday

today's forecast
By
Published 3:47 AM

TODAY: Beautiful Friday ahead with slightly below seasonal temps in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region and mid 80's from Pueblo to the eastern plains. You can expect a few scattered showers and storms across higher elevation areas but breezy northerly winds keep most of the action west of I-25.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few afternoon and/or evening storms. Highs a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3pm. Temperatures will be right around average with low 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content