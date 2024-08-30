Quiet & slightly cooler Friday

TODAY: Beautiful Friday ahead with slightly below seasonal temps in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region and mid 80's from Pueblo to the eastern plains. You can expect a few scattered showers and storms across higher elevation areas but breezy northerly winds keep most of the action west of I-25.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few afternoon and/or evening storms. Highs a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3pm. Temperatures will be right around average with low 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo.