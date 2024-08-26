Nice Workweek Weather

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm. High temperatures close to normal for this time of year. Expect 84° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy if not mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a high of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo. There is a slight chance for and afternoon shower and possibly a thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with temperatures a little warmer. high for Colorado Springs will be near 88° and near 93° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY THRU SUNDAY: Thursday thru Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal around 83° for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and near 87° for Pueblo. Slight chance for an afternoon showers each day. Saturday and Sunday may be a little cooler at around 77° for Colorado Springs and 83° for the Steel City. Right now it looks as if Saturday will be the drier day of the two.