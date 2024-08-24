Warm with a few showers & storms

TODAY: You can expect partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures in the high 80s in Colorado Springs to the mid 90s Pueblo. We'll top off in the 70s in most mountains where we do have the chance for more consistent showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. We'll likely see just an isolated shower or thunderstorm in Colorado Springs and probably just a quick passing shower in Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday features partly cloudy skies again. It'll be a few degrees cooler with a slightly higher chance for some showers and storms in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: The cooler temperature trend continues early next week, getting down to the low 80s in Colorado Springs and some high 80s in the forecast for Pueblo.