Hot temps with afternoon & evening storms

TODAY: Heat advisories are in place as temperatures stay in the 90s and triple digits for our lower lying areas along and east of the I-25 corridor. Afternoon showers and storms will drop those temperatures a few degrees in the late afternoon as they produce some gusty winds.

TOMORROW: More storms roll in causing high winds and bringing the possibility for some flooding. Temperatures cool a few degrees to the 80s for Colorado Springs and 90s for Pueblo and the plains.

EXTENDED: We keep some of that active weather through the workweek with monsoonal moisture fueling some afternoon and evening showers and storms as temperatures stay warm.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

