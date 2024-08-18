Hot temps with afternoon & evening storms

TODAY: Heat advisories are in place as temperatures stay in the 90s and triple digits for our lower lying areas along and east of the I-25 corridor. Afternoon showers and storms will drop those temperatures a few degrees in the late afternoon as they produce some gusty winds.

TOMORROW: More storms roll in causing high winds and bringing the possibility for some flooding. Temperatures cool a few degrees to the 80s for Colorado Springs and 90s for Pueblo and the plains.

EXTENDED: We keep some of that active weather through the workweek with monsoonal moisture fueling some afternoon and evening showers and storms as temperatures stay warm.