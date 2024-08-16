Hot & dry Friday

TODAY: Temperatures warm around five degrees to the low 90s in Colorado Springs, high 90s in Pueblo and some triple digits across the plains. We stay mostly dry as high pressure builds to our south, with just the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm across the Sangres and I-25 corridor south of Pueblo in the early evening.

TOMORROW: It'll be even hotter to start our weekend with 93 for our afternoon high in Colorado Springs and 99 in Pueblo. We stay mostly dry with calm winds around 5-10 MPH.

EXTENDED: Sunday begins a pattern change to more wet weather. We'll likely see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Monday brings the chance for more widespread severe weather including high winds and hail. However, even with the increased precipitation chances, we stay hot for the next several days!