Drier weather ahead!

TODAY: High pressure builds back into the southwestern tier of the US allowing for drier weather. High temps will be right around average in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs, and low 90s in Pueblo and across the plains. We'll have mostly sunny skies for the morning hours with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening, and the chance for just an isolated shower.

EXTENDED: Drier afternoons stay in the forecast through Friday and Saturday with above average temps in the low to mid 90s in Colorado Springs, and mid to upper 90s from Pueblo to the eastern plains.