Lower storm chances across most of Southern Colorado

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region. Temps will soar into the mid to low 90's along and east of I-25 from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Drier afternoons in store Thursday through the start of the weekend with only an isolated storm or two possible after 3pm. Temps will stay close to seasonal averages in the 80's for Colorado Springs and 90's around Pueblo. A pattern change comes late weekend where we could see more widespread storms develop. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!