Cool Friday; More Showers

TRACKING/CONCERNS: With saturated ground in place in a lot of areas, localized flooding is still possible today, especially if there are moderate showers and/or thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers possible during the morning, especially late morning through this afternoon and evening. This afternoon variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler high of 71° for Colorado Springs

and 77° expected for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: A few showers possible after midnight then some gradual clearing. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s for El Paso County upper 50s for Pueblo County.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy during the morning then an increase in clouds in the afternoon and a chance for afternoon and evening showers. High temperatures will be a little warmer with a high in the mid to upper 70s for Colorado Springs low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy through the morning hours. During the afternoon, partly cloudy to, at times, mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for scattered showers. High in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.