Rainy evening ahead!

FRIDAY: You can expect partly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the mountains starting around noon, then along I-25 in the late afternoon and early evening (dialing down by around 8 o'clock). We'll have highs near 90° for Colorado Springs and in the mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds expected during the afternoon with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. High temperature in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, although it will be quite hot so make sure your plans include a way to cool down! We'll see highs in the mid 90s in Colorado Springs and and possibly triple digits in Pueblo.