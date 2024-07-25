Some smoke clearing ahead of Friday storms

THURSDAY: Beautiful weather again for Thursday but some smoke still lingering and obscuring those mostly sunny skies for portions of Southern Colorado. Temperatures will be a little warmer. The high for Colorado Springs will be in the low 90s and expect mid 90s for Pueblo.

TOMORROW: The air quality should improve through Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperature near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds expected during the afternoon with scattered showers possible and a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. High temperature in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.