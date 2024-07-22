Beautiful Weather This Week

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Partly cloudy with isolated showers with a possible thunderstorm. High of 78° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing this evening and overnight to mostly clear skies. Low will be in the mid 50s for all areas.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and sunny skies through the day with warmer of 84° for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and upper 80s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains.

WEDNESDAY: Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal. Expect a high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Beautiful weather again for Thursday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. The high for Colorado Springs will be in the low 90s and expect mid 90s for Pueblo.