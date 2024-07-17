Cooler weather with isolated severe storms

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, thunderstorms and isolated chances for severe weather including hail and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. Cooler highs near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid to high 80s for Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening, some of which will be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and possibly a few instances of hail and high winds. Highs will be warmer again in the high 80s for Colorado Springs, and low 90s for Pueblo and the rest of the Arkansas River Valley.