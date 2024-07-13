Scorching Heat Continues

We will be under a heat advisory until 8pm. Due to the warm temperatures that we have been experiencing we will have mild night here in Southern Colorado our lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s, with our eastern hometowns possibly having lows in the low 70s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday is going to be the hottest day of the weekend, as the high pressure system moves closer to the Rockies. We will have highs in the upper 90s to 100s across Southern Colorado, with the eastern plains getting highs 105+. With the warm temperatures we will be experiencing we will have a Heat Advisory in place again from 10am until 8pm. There is a slight chance we get a quick shower tomorrow, the high country has the best chance at getting an afternoon shower.

Heat will stick around for the start of the work week, we will have to monitor if another heat advisory would be issued, but as of now there isn't one. Highs will continue to be in the 90s along I-25 except for Pueblo who will be in the 100s along with the eastern plains.

Our break from the heat does come Tuesday when a cold front comes into the area. This will cause us some relief from the heat but will increase our rain chances which will be much needed after this heat.