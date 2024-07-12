Heat advisories for much of Southern Colorado

TODAY: It's the first day of heat advisories for areas along and east of I-25, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 90s in Colorado Springs, and triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains. A few isolated showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm can be expected in the afternoon and evening but most of us won't see any rain. Winds stay calm around 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Temperatures warm up even more with record breaking heat possible in Colorado Springs as the projected high reaches 102. We'll also be in the triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains again. Stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors and find a way to stay cool!

EXTENDED: Sunday and Monday will be exceptionally hot, too, before a slight cool down Tuesday and an even bigger cool down to the 70s and 80s Wednesday as a low pressure system brings us more active weather. We're tracking chances for severe conditions including hail and high winds midweek.