A Pleasant Start to the Work Week

TODAY: Mother Nature is doing us a solid easing us back into the workweek routine. Look for sunny conditions for most today, with a few clouds billowing up during the heat of the afternoon. Heat’s a relative term here because most of us will be at least 10° cooler than average today. For Colorado Springs, Monument, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, and the Fountain Valley, that puts us in the low to mid-70s today. Expect the low end of these highs across the Palmer Divide. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm, but I am really not excited about our chances of anything more than a passing shower. For Teller County, I don’t think you’re getting out of the 60s today! You have a slightly better chances at seeing a passing shower or thunderstorm today, but storms will not be widespread. Pueblo, Cañon City, and the Plains today should expect highs in the upper 70s, but you’ll stay on the dry side.

THIS WEEK: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in from the Great Basin which will push temperatures above average by late week and potentially challenge records for Colorado Springs this upcoming weekend. Right now highs in the upper 90s are expected but reaching 100 is not out of the question. Storm chances will be few and far between down low. Storms will remain primarily anchored to the higher elevations this week.