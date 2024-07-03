One More Round of Active Weather Before We Dry Out For the Fourth!

Today we will have another mild start to our day with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm up to have highs yet again in the 80s and 90s. We will keep our afternoon chances of rain in our forecast as well. Areas from Limon to La Junta to Lamar to Burlington and northeast are at a level two out of five potential for severe weather. Areas along the I-25 corridor and east are at a level one out five for possible severe weather. Our main concerns are wind and possible hail.

We will dry out once again as we head into the night time. Our skies becoming mostly clear with lows in the 50s to low 60s for our eastern plains.

Your Independence Day is shaping up to be a great day weather wise. A cold front will come trough late Wednesday allowing our highs to stay in the 80s. We will have Sunny skies, so get out enjoy the holiday! We are still monitoring the potential for fire danger so stay tuned for any updates.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for isolated showers, however I expect most hometowns to remain dry.

The remainder of the holiday weekend is shaping up to be great with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower Sunday but once again I expect most of to stay dry to finish out the holiday weekend!