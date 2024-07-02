Tracking Slightly Cooler Temperatures and Rain Chances

We will see a slight decrease in temperatures, highs today will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. Afternoon rain chances will remain in the forecast, however not all hometowns will see showers. Our southeastern hometowns near Lamar, Springfield, and La Junta are at a level two out of five for possible severe weather. The main concern being gusty winds. From the Burlington, Limon, Colorado Springs, Pueblo line and areas east are under a level one out five for possible severe weather with the main concern still being gusty winds.

We will dry out as we head into the night with skies becoming partly cloudy. We will have another mild night in Southern Colorado with lows in the upper 50s to 60s yet again.

Wednesday will be another copy and paste day, temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s with a chance for an isolated afternoon shower.

Independence Day we will dry out and have sunny skies, however we will have drier air in the area and will have to watch out for fire danger/potential fire danger. As of now our main focus is on the high country region and the San Luis Valley but we are watching over dry conditions in parts of Pueblo and Teller Counties. Highs will be in the 80s to potentially low 90s in the plains.

A cold front will occur Friday allowing for slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Temperatures will quickly rise to above seasonal by Saturday. We will remain dry for the holiday weekend.