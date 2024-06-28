Tracking cooler weekend with storms

TODAY: We'll be mostly sunny to start the day before clouds move in this afternoon with a few scattered showers and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Highs on Friday will be around 90 degrees for Colorado Springs and in the mid 90s in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: You can expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning then in the afternoon we will see variably cloudy skies and scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms and some severe storms across the plains bringing hail and gusty winds. Highs on Saturday will be cooler as a cold front pushes through. We'll have afternoon highs in the low 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 80s in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy to start the day then variably cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures rebound a few degrees with highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo County and the eastern plains.