Slightly cooler with showers & storms

TODAY: Thursday expect warm conditions again with partly cloudy skies during the morning and scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which may become severe especially across the eastern plains. Afternoon highs will be just a couple degrees cooler than yesterday at 90 in Colorado Springs and 95 in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs across lower lying areas will stay similar to Thursday in the low to mid 90s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are expected to dip a bit on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Sunday will be a little warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, a few thunderstorms, and isolated severe weather across the plains.