Still Warm but Chances for Rain

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Expect a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorms. These showers may linger into the late evening hours.

TONIGHT: A chance for a shower until around midnight then partly cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures once again in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Thursday expect warm conditions again with partly cloudy skies during the morning and scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which may be severe. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance for scattered afternoon showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs across the area in the low to mid 90s.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures are expected to dip a bit on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower in the . Sunday will be a little warmer with partly

to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, some

of which may be severe.