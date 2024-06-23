Heat Sticks Around for the Final Full Week of June

Tonight we will have another mild night in Southern Colorado. Our low will be slightly higher than last night with lows in the low to mid 60s, eastern plains will be in the upper 60s. Our skies will be partly cloudy and we will have calm winds.

Monday we keep highs in the 90s, the eastern plains and Pueblo will see highs in the triple digits. We do have heat advisories in effect starting at noon and lasting until 6pm for El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Freemont counties. Make sure drink plenty and water and limit your time out doors. There is slight possibility for an afternoon shower.

The heat will stick around for Tuesday and will dry out. Wednesday a weak front makes its way through the area and our rain chances return, our temperatures will decrease slightly as well.

Thursday we will keep the rain chances in our forecast with warm temperatures. Friday a stronger cold front makes its way into the area but we still experience warm temperatures as that front will come later in the day. That front will cause cooler temperatures for the start of our weekend!