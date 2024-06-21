Hot weekend ahead!

TODAY: Friday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an early morning, light shower then afternoon scattered showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Thunderstorms Friday are not expected to be severe. Highs will be in the low 90s in El Paso County and mid 90s across Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

TOMORROW: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies to start the day with an increase in clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possibly and isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and points east into the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Sunday will be similar to Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for Colorado Springs and upper 90s near 100 degrees in Pueblo and across the plains.