Skip to Content
Weather

Hot weekend ahead!

Hot but stormy
By
New
Published 7:02 AM

TODAY: Friday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an early morning, light shower then afternoon scattered showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Thunderstorms Friday are not expected to be severe. Highs will be in the low 90s in El Paso County and mid 90s across Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

TOMORROW: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies to start the day with an increase in clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possibly and isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and points east into the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Sunday will be similar to Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for Colorado Springs and upper 90s near 100 degrees in Pueblo and across the plains.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content