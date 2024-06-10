Skip to Content
Stormy weather continues for start of work week

Severe outlook
TODAY: The start of your work week will be cooler. We can expect temperatures around five degrees below average, topping off in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. The rain will stick around as we could see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening, bringing chances for more flash flooding, high winds (50 MPH) and small sized hail (up to 1" in diameter).

TOMORROW: Tuesday there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but temperatures will start to rise with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

EXTENDED: Wednesday and Thursday we will be dry as temperatures reach the 90s and triple digits in our lower lying areas!

Julia Donovan

