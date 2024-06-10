More Rain and Heat this Week

THREATS: We will continue to see the threat for flooding, mainly along the Arkansas River from Canon City through and east of Pueblo in Pueblo County. The high temperatures alone this week will cause more snow melt and if there is more rain in Freemont and Pueblo Counties, the flood threat will increase. The National Weather Service has the FLOOD WARNING for the Arkansas River "until further notice" and there may be a continual threat for flooding in this area through Friday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible into the late evening hours. After midnight expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday should be relatively nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm and highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s near 90 degrees for Pueblo. Some of the rain showers may go into the evening hours. The threat for flooding along the Arkansas River from Canon City through Pueblo and into eastern parts of Pueblo County.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will prevail Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures this week will ramp up rather quickly into the low-90s for Colorado Springs and low-to-mid 90s for Pueblo Wednesday.

FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND: We will then see a chance for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday afternoon with cooler highs in the mid-80s. This weekend looks better than this past weekend with a chance for a scattered afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm Saturday, otherwise partly cloudy skies and Sunday looks a little better with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs this weekend in the mid-to-upper 80s near 90 degrees.