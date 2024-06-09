Seasonal and Wet Start to the Work Week

Tonight we will keep the rain and t-storm chances around. Some areas could see some localized flooding, remember turn around don't drown! Creeks and Streams, as well areas that have experienced burn scars could see possible flooding. The rain will move out the area late tonight then our skies will be mostly cloudy with a low in the mid 50s.

The start of your work week will be cooler one. We can expect temperatures at normal or slight below for some of our hometowns. The rain will stick around as we could see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening time.

Tuesday there is a chance for showers and t-storms, but temperatures will start to rise, we can expect temperatures in the 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday we will be dry however we will start to feel the heat as the 90s make a return some hometowns could see triple digits!

Friday temperatures will fall slightly but rain returns to the forecast, those rain showers will continue into the start of your weekend.