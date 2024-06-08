Stormy Weekend Continues

We are under a severe t-storm watch until 7pm our main concerns are hail and damaging winds. For the eastern plains we can rule out a possible isolated tornado. The rain and thunderstorm chances will stick around until late tonight then they will give away to mostly cloudy skies with a low in the mid to upper 50s.

We will continue with our severe thunderstorms chances for your Sunday. Along the I-25 corridor we are at level one out five for possible severe storms. Our main concerns will be heavy rainfall and possible hail as you go east. With the heavy rainfall some areas could see localized flooding especially near creeks and streams where some are near full or already full due to snow melt. We will also need to keep an eye out for the Pikes Peak Region, Southeast Mountain Region, and areas affect areas by burn scars for possible places that could be affected by flooding as well. Remember if your see standing water turn around don't drown.

Temperatures will decrease to seasonal or slightly below seasonal for the end of the the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Wet weather will stick around for the beginning of your week along with the cool temperatures. We will start to dry out by the middle of your work week. Cooler temperatures will stick around until the middle of the work week as well. Temperatures start to become warm towards the end of your workweek with rain chances entering back into the forecast.