Warm & dry weather sticks around for a bit

Nice weather and well above average temperatures are expected through much of this week. We'll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs Tuesday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s for Pueblo.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 degrees for Colorado Springs, and mid 90s in Pueblo.

By the time we get to Friday, we cool slightly and see a chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorms across the area. We're keeping an eye on this weekend as we'll have the possibility for more showers, thunderstorms and severe weather.