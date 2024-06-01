Getting A Break From A Long Stretch Of Severe Weather…After Today

Multiple days of severe weather are finally coming to a close! This afternoon and evening will be the final chance for severe weather before a much needed break begins. There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, and Powers Counties until 9:00 pm tonight. The main concerns are hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, damaging winds, and cloud to ground lightning.

Once those storms clear out we will have mostly clear skies with a low in the low 50s.

For your Sunday Funday we will start to the feel the heat, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s the eastern plains will get into the 90s. Our skies will be mostly clear!

The heat will stick around for the start of the work week with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to 90s. We will remain dry for the majority of the week with rain chances entering back into the forecast towards the end of the week. Along with the rain chances we will see some relief from the heat with cooler temperatures.