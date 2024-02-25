WEATHER ALERT: Strong wind gusts, fire weather and major mountain snow expected

TONIGHT: Winds remain gusty as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain very mild with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Snow will begin to develop across the mountains, where a general 1-2' is expected through Tuesday.

MONDAY: Another day with critical fire weather and strong wind gusts... Winds ramp up to anywhere from 45-70 MPH.

Very mild temperatures are expected with 65 as the anticipated high in the Springs, 71 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Energy spills across the Plains on Tuesday, providing the chance for rain and snow showers. This week ahead remains mild with above average temps.