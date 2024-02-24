Fire danger continues, warm & dry weekend

SATURDAY: Temps start in the low to mid-20s for most lower lying areas this morning. We warm up well above average with afternoon highs in the 60s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the eastern plains. Fire danger remains a concern as breezy winds and dry conditions continue.

SUNDAY: We stay warm in the 60s and dry until the evening hours, but it will be windy as our next storm system rolls in, mostly impacting the mountains.

EXTENDED: There will be a CHANCE for some rain and snow along and east of I-25 Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details as this system develops.